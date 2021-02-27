Lady Gaga's dogs returned unharmed

Lady Gaga's stolen dogs were turned in Friday night, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

A woman brought the dogs into the LAPD's Olympic station in Koreatown on Friday night, The Associated Press reported, citing a police captain.

Lady Gaga dog Koji in New York, on May 12, 2015. zz / KGC-146/STAR MAX/IPx file

Police said the investigation was ongoing.

The French bulldogs were taken in a violent robbery in Hollywood Wednesday night, in which the singer's dog walker was shot and the French bulldogs were taken.

Ryan Fischer "was the victim of a horrible, violent crime on Wednesday evening in Los Angeles," his family said in a statement Friday.

"Thankfully, Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery," the family said. "We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan. Of course, we also want to thank Lady Gaga who has shown nothing but non-stop love and concern for Ryan."

On Friday, Gaga repeated that she was offering a $500,000 reward for the safe return of the dogs. "My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness," she said on Instagram.

The dogs names are Koji and Gustav.