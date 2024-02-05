LAHAINA, Hawaii — A shrill smoke alarm startled Manny Ceralde awake from an afternoon nap in his West Maui home.

Manny looked out the window and saw part of his neighbor’s roof break off and disappear into the swirling blackness swallowing the sky.

He screamed to run to the truck, prompting his daughter, 14; his sister, 50; and his mother, 75, to scramble out the front door. But the shouting meant little to Manny’s autistic son, 19, who wandered back into his bedroom.

As Manny guided his son outside, he sensed he had only moments to get his family out of their neighborhood alive.

Kuhua Camp — once temporary housing for sugar cane workers — had grown over more than a century into a cramped subdivision of low-slung homes in the foothills just east of historic Lahaina Town.

Over the years, as dwellings were expanded, sometimes illegally, to accommodate more people, Kuhua Camp’s tangle of already tight streets became even more crowded with cars, trucks and boats — obstacles that made getting into and out of the neighborhood challenging on a typical day.

On that Aug. 8 afternoon, as the wind-driven inferno raged down the mountainside toward town, the neighborhood became a fiery death trap.

“This was the apocalypse and we were ground zero,” said Pam Kim, a longtime resident who fled with four generations of family members. "It was like a warzone."

Six months after one of the deadliest wildfires in modern U.S. history, there still has been no official accounting of where and how its 100 victims died. Maui County has not released any police or autopsy reports in response to public records requests.

NBC News interviewed dozens of residents and experts and analyzed other available information — property records, a database of registered voters, news reports and social media posts — to determine where victims lived at the time of the fire. That review found that at least 43 of the 100 victims on the official list of Lahaina’s dead lived in Kuhua Camp — more than in any other neighborhood.

In response to the findings, Maui County Police Department spokesperson Alana Pico confirmed “the largest concentration of victims are in that area.”

Officers evacuated some nearby neighborhoods to the east and south, and parts of three streets in Kuhua Camp, before the “rapid growth of the fire” forced them to deal with traffic jams caused by masses of fleeing residents, Pico said.

The Maui County mayor’s office and emergency management and fire officials declined to answer NBC News’ questions about the neighborhood’s long-running congestion and access problems. A county spokesperson also declined to comment, citing “numerous lawsuits that involved the subjects you are inquiring about.”

Manny, whose wife was at work when the fire started, got his son into his pickup truck with the other family members. They faced navigational challenges almost immediately. And a dilemma.

To his right, a giant, wind-toppled mango tree blocked narrow Aki Street, cutting off the only route to the rental studio less than three blocks away where his mother-in-law and sister-in-law lived on Mela Street. “If we are able to make it past the fallen tree,” he thought, “we might be trapped” by debris or traffic.

His 81-year-old mother-in-law didn’t have a car, and his wife’s sister needed a cane to walk. He worried that they wouldn’t be able to make it out of the burning neighborhood on their own.

But he also had his family already packed in the truck to worry about. He feared they’d be overcome by smoke if they opened the door. He couldn’t see the flames, but could feel the fire’s blistering heat against his face.

To his left, Aki Street stretched into the smoky darkness and offered one of the few routes out of the neighborhood.

Manny pressed the gas pedal, turned his steering wheel and prayed.