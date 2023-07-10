Landslide in Southern California rips houses off of foundations, threatens to sink 12 homes into canyon

A landslide over the weekend prompted the evacuation of a dozen homes in a Southern California neighborhood that were at risk of collapsing into a canyon, officials said.

The landslide occurred Saturday in Rolling Hills Estates, a city about 25 miles south of Los Angeles.

Video tweeted by the Los Angeles County Fire Department showed homes on Pear Tree Lane, some with roofs and garages caved in. Sidewalks and front lawns were significantly damaged, the video showed.

Janice Hahn, chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, tweeted pictures from the neighborhood and said, "Homes have been pulled off their foundations. The land is continuing to move, but the evacuation order continues to be limited to these 12 homes.”

In another tweet, Hahn said "there are homes here in Rolling Hills Estates that are physically leaning — like this garage— following the landslide.”

Personnel with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the Rolling Hills Estates were not immediately reached Monday for updates on the damaged neighborhood.

NBC Los Angeles reported the landslide occurred on the north end of the Palos Verdes Peninsula. Sixteen people were displaced from their homes, the outlet reported.

The American Red Cross was assisting displaced residents.

It is unclear what caused the landslide. But Pete Goodrich, a Rolling Hills Estates building official, told NBC Los Angeles excessive rain might have been the primary factor.

Some homes that were not evacuated had their gas turned off to prevent accidents, Goodrich told The Associated Press.