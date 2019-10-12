Breaking News Emails
Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.SUBSCRIBE
By Minyvonne Burke
A Hard Rock Hotel under construction in New Orleans partially collapsed Saturday morning.
The city's fire and police departments were both on the scene as well as emergency medical services. It's unclear if anyone was injured.
Upper floors began to fall on top of each other before one side of the building fell to the ground below, The Associated Press reported.
The city's fire department posted photos on Twitter showing the roof and several floors partially destroyed with a large pile of debris scattered on the street below.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.