Authorities in Boulder, Colorado, alerted residents Monday to an active shooter situation at a grocery store.

King Soopers in Boulder, Colo. Google maps

It wasn’t immediately clear if there had been casualties.

The sheriff in Jefferson County, just south of Boulder, said its SWAT team was on the way to the scene. Images from NBC affiliate KUSA showed a large police and emergency medical services presence outside the King Soopers store.

ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.