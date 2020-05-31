Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A large truck was seen driving into a crowd of protesters on a bridge in Minneapolis at full speed, sending people running for safety, during protests on Sunday.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety called it "very disturbing actions by a truck driver on I-35W, inciting a crowd of peaceful demonstrators."

The truck driver was injured and is under arrest, the department said. It doesn’t appear any protesters were hit by the truck, according to the department.

The truck was swarmed and video from the scene showed someone on the hood as it moved.

Today I witnessed pure evil. Thousands and thousands of protestors were PEACEFULLY marching the streets to demand #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd and a gas truck came barreling through the crowd. Pray to whoever you pray to for us all. #BlackLivesMatterMinneapolis #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/M4mjHROxD0 — Zachary Donald (@ZachDPfeil) May 31, 2020

Just before 6 p.m. a crowd of pedestrian protesters gathering on an Interstate 35 highway bridge, and witnesses said the driver began spraying some sort of substance out of the vehicle.

Minneapolis police spread out across the highway blocking all lanes of traffic with their vehicles and state police worked to clear the bridge of protesters.