Larry Nassar has spent thousands in prison, but still owes victims nearly $58,000

Larry Nassar, the longtime doctor for USA gymnastics and convicted sex offender accused of sexually assaulting hundreds of girls and women, owes five of his victims nearly $58,000 but has had more than $12,000 deposited into his inmate account while in federal prison, authorities said.

Prosecutors have asked for "the Bureau of Prisons to turn over any and all funds in Nassar’s inmate trust account … in an amount up to $62,488.52,” according to court documents filed Wednesday on behalf of U.S. Attorney Andrew Byerly Birge in the Western District of Michigan.

Nassar, who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing 10 minors in a Michigan court in January 2018, is serving up to 175 years in prison and is expected to be behind bars for the rest of his life.

Since December 2017, when he was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing and receiving child sex abuse images, Nassar has paid only $300 in sentencing fees, court records state. He still owes $57,488.52 to five victims, and another $5,000 pursuant to the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act of 2015, records said.

Representatives with the prison bureau could not be immediately reached late Wednesday.

According to court records, Nassar has fired multiple attorneys and appears to be representing himself.

Three former lawyers Wednesday told NBC News on Wednesday that they no longer represent Nassar.

Nassar has spent more than $10,500 while in federal lockup, based on his balance and previous deposits.

Prosecutors requested that a freeze be placed on Nassar’s inmate account, which showed a balance of $2,041.57, per records.

Court documents provided a thorough accounting of Nassar’s prison account, including receiving two government-issued Covid-relief stimulus checks totaling $2,000 earlier this year, since his time at a Florida prison.

"Nassar has received approximately $12,825 in deposits since February 2018. This total has included a stimulus check for $600 issued in January 2021 and a stimulus check of $1,400 issued in March 2021," the documents state.

Wednesday’s filings also said: “Since incarceration, Nassar has paid $300, all in the form of the minimum $25.00 quarterly payments … In other words, Nassar has paid approximately $8.33 toward his criminal monetary penalties per month, despite receiving deposits into his account over this period totaling $12,825.00.”

The victims' restitution law requires Nassar to pay his victims upon receiving money during his incarceration, records said.

“If a person obligated to provide restitution, or pay a fine, receives substantial resources from any source, including inheritance, settlement or other judgement, during a period of incarceration, such person shall be required to apply the value of such resources to any restitution or fine,” court documents said.

Nassar receives deposits “no less than once per month, from outside third parties via Money Gram or Western Union, typically in the amount of $200 or more,” court records said.

The Washington Post reported the prison bureau allows inmates to keep unlimited amounts of money in their accounts and effectively shields much of that money from collection by various entities. Nassar’s government-run prison account covers commissary, email and phone expenses, the newspaper reported.

A 119-page report this month by the top watchdog at the Justice Department said the FBI failed to interview in a timely manner victims who accused Nassar of abuse.

USA gymnastics first brought allegations about Nassar to the FBI in July 2015.

"From July 2015, when the allegations were first reported to the FBI, to September 2016, Nassar continued to treat gymnasts at Michigan State University, a high school in Michigan and a gymnastics club in Michigan," the inspector general’s report said. "Ultimately, the investigations determined that Nassar had engaged in sexual assaults of over 100 victims and possessed thousands of images of child pornography, led to his convictions in federal and state court, and resulted in Nassar being sentenced to incarceration for over 100 years."