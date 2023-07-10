Larry Nassar, the disgraced sports doctor who was convicted of sexually abusing female gymnasts, was stabbed multiple times during an altercation with another inmate at a federal prison in Florida, a prison union leader said Monday.

Nassar, 59, was stabbed twice in the neck, twice in the back and six times in the chest, and also suffered a collapsed lung in the Sunday attack, said Joe Rojas, president of Local 506, which represents employees at the Federal Correctional Complex Coleman in Central Florida.

Rojas, who said he verified the information with staff on duty, said Nassar was in stable condition.

Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts, including Olympic medalists. He is serving time behind bars for convictions in both state and federal courts.

The disgraced sports doctor pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting gymnasts and other athletes with his hands under the guise of medical treatment for hip and leg injuries. At his trial, more than 150 accusers spoke out or submitted statements detailing his abuse.

In June of last year, the Michigan Supreme Court rejected a final appeal from Nassar.

The sports doctor also separately pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

Nassar worked at Michigan State University and at Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, traveling the world with elites of the sport.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.