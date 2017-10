Las Vegas police were investigating reports of an active shooter near or inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Sunday night, the city's police department said on Twitter.

We're investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Mandalay Bay is located on the south end of the Vegas strip and across from McCarran Inertnational Airport.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.