Las Vegas police looking for two others in fatal beating of teen near school

After arresting eight juveniles, Las Vegas police are trying to identify two other people of interest in the fatal beating of a teenager near a high school earlier this month.

Eight teens ranging in age from 13 to 17, were booked on suspicion of murder Tuesday, police said.

Police said Wednesday that two others were involved in the Nov. 1 melee near Rancho High School in which 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis Jr. was beaten unconscious and sustained life-threatening injuries.

He died Nov. 7.

The Clark County coroner and medical examiner determined that his death was caused by blunt force trauma and the manner was homicide.

At least some of the fight was recorded and shared on social media. One video shows a person taking a swing at someone. That person is then immediately swarmed by a large group of teens who appear to punch, kick and stomp someone.

Police on Wednesday released still images of two young males: one who was in a black hoodie and the other had dark shaggy hair and wore a black shirt.