Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams apologizes for post-game shove

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams apologized Monday for shoving an on-field worker to the ground after his team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs — but also appeared to heap some blame on the man he pushed.

Adams appeared to deliver a forceful two-handed shove to the worker moments after the final gun sounded at Arrowhead Stadium, causing him to fall back onto the turf while holding a bulky piece of equipment and other gear.

The worker didn't appear to hit his head and was quickly helped back up.

Adams told reporters he apologizes for the shove, but also appeared to cast some responsibility on the man he pushed.

“Before I answer anything else, I want to apologize to the guy — I seen some guy running off the field, and he ran or jumped in front of me, coming off the field and I bumped into him and kind of pushed him and he ended up on the ground," Adams said.

"So I want to say sorry to him for that because that was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in front of me. I shouldn’t have responded that way. But that’s how I initially responded, so I just want to apologize to him for that."

Adams also took to Twitter to apologize, saying he felt "horrible" about his reaction.

The star wideout was traded this past off-season from the Green Bay Packers to Las Vegas where he was reunited with his college teammate and long-time friend, quarterback Derek Carr.

Adams signed a contract extension and the two were expected to lead Las Vegas to the playoffs again this year. But the Silver & Black have dropped four of their first five games with each setback coming by less than a touchdown.