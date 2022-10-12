Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams cited for assault after post-game shove in Kansas City

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was cited for alleged misdemeanor assault on Wednesday after he shoved a man to the ground on the sidelines, moments following the Raiders' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The assault allegation was filed in Kansas City Municipal Court, accusing Adams of pushing photographer Ryan Zebley, thereby "causing whiplash and headache" and a "possible minor concussion," according to a police report.

The incident occurred just after the final gun of Kansas City's 30-29 victory over Las Vegas at Arrowhead Stadium.

Zebley fell back onto the turf while holding a bulky camera mount and other gear. He was quickly helped back to his feet by someone standing nearby.

Adams apologized after the game, but also appeared to cast some responsibility on the man he pushed. The star wideout said the man had "ran or jumped in front of me" and "I bumped into him and kind of pushed him and he ended up on the ground."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.