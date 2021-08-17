Las Vegas Raiders will require all fans to get vaccinated if they want to attend 2021 games

The Las Vegas Raiders became pro football's first team to require fans to be vaccinated to attend home games this season, the club announced Monday night.

Starting with Las Vegas' regular-season opener, a Sept. 13 Monday night contest against the Baltimore Ravens, fans entering Allegiant Stadium will need to show proof of full Covid-19 vaccination through the Clear app.

Fans who have not been vaccinated can still attend, as long as they get jabbed on site and wear a mask inside the stadium.

“Health and safety have always been our No. 1 priority,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a statement. “After consultation with Governor Sisolak and other community leaders, this policy ensures that we will be able to operate at full capacity without masks for fully vaccinated fans for the entire season."

The team statement did not state a policy for fans not old enough to get vaccinated.

The Raiders, who had previously made their home in Oakland, Los Angeles and Oakland again, played their first season in Las Vegas in 2020.

But the coronavirus-marred season meant no fans were allowed inside sparkling new Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders played a preseason game against the visiting Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, marking the first time fans were able to see their team in Las Vegas.