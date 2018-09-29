Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Heather Melton’s husband Sonny found land in Tennessee where the two would build a home and start a new phase of married life together. But Sonny never got to live there.

Instead, he is buried on the land.

Sonny Melton with his wife Heather Melton. Courtesy Heather Melton

He died shielding her at the massacre at a country music concert in Las Vegas last year, one of the 58 victims in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

“I moved in about two months after he was killed,” she said. “He found the land and it was kind of really symbolic of us starting our life together.”

“That’s why I made the decision to bury him here because I felt like he never got a chance to live here and I just felt like this is where he belonged,” said Melton, an orthopedic surgeon.

One year later, survivors and family members of the victims at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on Oct.1, 2017, are still healing, physically and emotionally.

“There’s always something that’s going to remind you that you’re missing your soul mate,” Melton, 49, said. “In some ways it seems like it’s hard to believe it’s already been a year and then in other ways it seems like an eternity without him.”

Sonny, 29, was a registered nurse who worked in the same hospital as Melton. He was well-liked by his patients and the staff and a caretaker to Melton’s three children from a previous marriage.