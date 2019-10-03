Breaking News Emails
Victims of the Las Vegas massacre have agreed to settle their lawsuit — for between $735 million to $800 million — against the hotel where America's worst mass shooting happened, lawyers said Thursday.
MGM Resorts International and the Las Vegas law firm Eglet Adams, representing plaintiffs, said the final amount of money awarded will depend on the number of plaintiffs who choose to take part in the lawsuit.
"Our goal has always been to resolve these matters so our community and the victims and their families can move forward in the healing process. This agreement with the Plaintiffs’ Counsel is a major step, and one that we hoped for a long time would be possible,” said MGM Resorts Chairman and CEO Jim Murren in a statement.
“We have always believed that prolonged litigation around these matters is in no one’s best interest. It is our sincere hope that this agreement means that scenario will be avoided.”
Robert Eglet, leader lawyer for the plaintiffs, released a statement through MGM calling the settlement a "milestone in the recovery process for the victims of the horrifying events" on Oct. 1, 2017.
“While nothing will be able to bring back the lives lost or undo the horrors so many suffered on that day, this settlement will provide fair compensation for thousands of victims and their families," Eglet said.
"MGM Resorts is a valued member of the Las Vegas community and this settlement represents good corporate citizenship on their part. We believe that the terms of this settlement represent the best outcome for our clients and will provide the greatest good for those impacted by these events.”
The mass shooting at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino killed 58 people and wounded hundreds of others at an outdoor country music festival.
The shooter gunned down concertgoers from his perch, from inside his 32nd floor hotel room. He fatally shot himself as police closed in.