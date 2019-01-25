Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 25, 2019, 9:50 PM GMT By David K. Li

Kim Porter — a former girlfriend of Sean "Diddy" Combs and mother of three children with him — died in her sleep from lung infection, Los Angeles authorities said Friday.

The 47-year-old actress and model was found unresponsive in her bed on Nov. 15, and investigators have determined that her death was not foul play.

"It was later determined Porter died from lobar pneumonia," according to a statement by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. "The manner of death was certified as natural."

Sean "P. Diddy" Combs and his date Kim Porter, from left, pose for pictures, as they arrive for Combs' 35th birthday celebration at Cipriani on Wall Street in New York on Nov. 4, 2004. Kathy Willens / AP file

Porter had complained of a sore throat on Nov. 7 and it developed into a fever of 102 degrees by Nov. 12, according to the coroner. She tested negative for influenza and strep and was treated with antibiotics, vitamins and the painkiller Toradol in that final week, authorities said.

But by Nov. 14, Porter reported that her temperature was back down to a normal 96 degrees.

She even had a deep-tissue massage and watched movies with her family that night before going to bed at 11:30 p.m., the coroner said.

Porter's god-daughter found her in bed at 8:30 a.m. the next day but assumed she was asleep. It wasn't until 11:30 a.m. when housemates realized she wasn't moving and called 911, the coroner said.

"There was no known history of drug abuse or alcoholism and no signs of trauma," the coroner reported.

Porter had traveled to Africa in 2018 but had been back home for a month before falling ill.

"She did not have any health complaints at the time she returned from her trip," according to the report.

Porter and the Grammy-winning rapper and producer Combs have three children, a 20-year-old son and twin 11-year-old daughters.