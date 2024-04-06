Late-night shooting at popular outdoor mall in Miami suburb leaves two dead, 7 injured

A shooting at a bar in a popular outdoor mall in a Miami suburb early Saturday left two dead and seven injured.

According to local law enforcement, an altercation at a martini bar at the CityPlace Doral complex broke out around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, prompting a security guard working the scene to intervene. A man involved in the altercation subsequently produced a gun and shot and killed the guard.

Responding police then shot and killed the alleged gunman, but not before one officer and six bystanders were wounded in the shootout.

Two of the bystanders were listed in critical condition, while the officer was listed as stable after being shot in the leg.

One individual, identified as the man the gunman was arguing with, was taken into custody.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the local police officer's use of force.

"It’s too early to tell who was shot by who but we’re actively investigating that incident," a law enforcement spokesperson said at a press conference Saturday.

Officials said Miami-area law enforcement agencies had conducted a mass casualty training exercise at CityPlace Doral one year ago. Opened in 2017, CityPlace is an $800 million, 55-acre mixed-use development featuring some 40 restaurants and retailers, as well as a residential complex.