Law enforcement officer shot in northeast Baltimore, police say

The gunfire erupted at about 12:15 p.m. on the 5900 block of Radecke Avenue, in northeast Baltimore.
A federal agent was shot Wednesday afternoon in northeast Baltimore on Feb. 12, 2020.
By David K. Li

At least one law enforcement officer was shot in Baltimore on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Gunfire erupted in the 5900 block of Radecke Avenue, near Cedonia Avenue, about 6 miles northeast of downtown, Baltimore police said.

"A law enforcement officer was shot, I'm not sure yet which agency," said Baltimore police Det. Niki Fennoy told NBC News.

The wounded officer was taken to the Shock Trauma Center of the University of Maryland Medical Center and Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison was expected to issue updates from the hospital later in the afternoon, according to Fennoy.

NBC affiliate WBAL reported that the wounded lawman was with federal law enforcement.

