Lawyers for Dr. Dre tell Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to stop using his music

Lawyers for rap legend Dr. Dre are demanding that Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene stop his using his music, after the controversial politician used the hit “Still D.R.E.”

“I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” Dre, who was born Andre Young, said in a statement.

Greene, who represents a district in northeast Georgia, has promoted the far-right and baseless conspiracy theory QAnon, and in February 2022 she spoke at a white nationalist event.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on Capitol Hill, on Wednesday. Jacquelyn Martin / AP

In December she said she would have “won” the Jan. 6 Capitol attack if she had planned it with former Trump aide Steve Bannon, which earned a rebuke from the White House as well as Democratic lawmakers.

The letter from Dre’s attorney, Howard King, dated Monday, demands that the Greene immediately cease and desist from using Dre’s music. The letter says she has been using it on social media.

"One might expect that, as a member of Congress, you would have a passing familiarity with the laws of our country. It’s possible, though, that laws governing intellectual property are a little too arcane and insufficiently populist for you to really have spent much time on," the letter reads. "We’re writing because we think an actual lawmaker should be making laws not breaking laws, especially those embodied in the constitution by the founding fathers."

A request for comment made to Greene's office Monday night was not immediately returned.