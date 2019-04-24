Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 24, 2019, 7:17 PM UTC By Daniella Silva

The leader of an armed group that had been detaining migrants in New Mexico was beaten while in jail, according to the man’s lawyer and a sheriff’s department.

Larry Hopkins, 69, a leader of the United Constitutional Patriots, an armed group that had been stopping migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, was “jumped and beaten by fellow detainees” according to a letter sent by his lawyer on Wednesday. Hopkins, who also goes by the alias Johnny Horton Jr., was arrested Saturday on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Larry Mitchell Hopkins Dona Ana County Detention Center

“I talked to him afterwards yesterday and he was beaten, bruised, injured, dazed — and thoroughly demoralized,” Attorney Kelly O’Connell wrote in a letter to the Doña Ana County Correctional Facility.

A spokesperson for the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Wednesday that an "alleged battery" at the Doña Ana County Detention Center was under investigation.

Spokeswoman Kelly Jameson said in a statement that the incident reportedly occurred after 9 p.m. on Monday and that the reported victim was Hopkins, a federal detainee who was being held at the detention center on behalf of the U.S. Marshals Service.

“Hopkins was given medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries,” the statement said. “He was transferred out of the Doña Ana County Detention Center under the direction of the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday.”

O’Connell wrote in his letter that he was deeply concerned over the “violent attack.”

“Mr. Hopkins’ case is certainly high profile and he has developed a controversial reputation because of his border activities,” he wrote.

Hopkins has been described as the "commander" of the United Constitutional Patriots, a militia group that has recently been detaining asylum-seekers at the southern border. The group's actions, which have been posted as videos to social media drew outcry from the local police chief, politicians and activists.

Hopkins' arrest Saturday stemmed from gun charges based on reports to an FBI tip line about "alleged militia extremist activity" at his home in Flora Vista and a subsequent visit to his residence by FBI agents, according to a criminal complaint.

In describing reports to that tip line, the FBI agent who wrote the complaint said Hopkins allegedly said the group was "training to assassinate George Soros, Hillary Clinton, and Barack Obama."

O'Connell has said that accusation is "categorically false" and questioned the timing of Hopkins' arrest.

On Tuesday afternoon, Union Pacific railroad company determined it owned the land where the group had been camped out and asked remaining members to vacate. A short time later, the last members of the group peacefully left the property and cleared the camp. The three remaining people at the camp sought to distance themselves from Hopkins and the United Constitutional Patriots, saying they were "citizen journalists" documenting the border crisis.

A spokesperson for the United Constitutional Patriots has described the group as aiding in immigration enforcement as the "eyes and ears of Border Patrol."

Customs and Border Protection has said it "does not endorse private groups or organizations taking enforcement matters into their own hands."