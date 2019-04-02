Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 2, 2019, 6:49 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt

At least one person is dead and two injured from a chemical plant fire on the outskirts of Houston, Texas, officials said.

The blaze at the KMCO plant was caused by the colorless flammable gas Isobutylene and broke out around 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities asked everyone within a mile radius of the plant to shelter in place.

Authorities said at least one person was killed Tuesday when isobutylene ignited and exploded at a chemical plant in Crosby, Texas. KPRC

Students at all nearby Sheldon Independent School District campuses were not permitted to leave school buildings, according to the district. Harris County Emergency Management also announced a 1-mile no-fly zone above the plant.

One person died at the scene of the fire and two more were airlifted for treatment, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.