April 2, 2019, 6:49 PM GMT / Updated April 2, 2019, 7:12 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt

At least one person is dead and two injured in a chemical plant fire on the outskirts of Houston, officials said.

The blaze at the KMCO plant was caused by a fire in a tank of colorless flammable gas isobutylene and broke out around 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities asked everyone within a mile radius of the plant to shelter in place.

Authorities said at least one person was killed Tuesday when isobutylene ignited and exploded at a chemical plant in Crosby, Texas. KPRC

Students at all nearby Sheldon Independent School District campuses were not permitted to leave school buildings, according to the district. The Harris County Emergency Management also announced a 1-mile "no-fly" zone above the plant.

Among the victims, one died at the scene of the fire and the two injured were airlifted for treatment, Gonzalez said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote on Twitter that a transfer line ignited in the area of the tank of isobutylene "and the tank caught on fire. An adjacent storage building with solid goods also caught fire."