March 19, 2019, 11:46 AM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt

A charter bus crash on a Virginia highway Tuesday morning left at least one person dead and multiple people injured, police said.

The bus was carrying 57 people, including the driver, when it crashed before 5:30 a.m. on Interstate 95 in Prince George County, south of Richmond, Virginia State Police said.

More than two hours after the crash, the Virginia Department of Transportation said a nearby exit ramp was still closed, and urged drivers to use alternate routes. Videos taken at the scene early Tuesday showed foggy weather.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.