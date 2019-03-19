Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 19, 2019, 11:46 AM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt

A charter bus crash on a foggy Virginia highway Tuesday morning left at least two people dead and multiple people injured, police said.

The bus was carrying 57 people, including the driver, when it ran off the side of an exit ramp on Interstate 95 in Prince George County, south of Richmond, Virginia State Police said.

The crash happened at about 5:22 a.m. Prince George County police said heavy fog had caused several crashes in the area Tuesday morning.

One person died at the scene, and another died at a nearby hospital, according to Virginia State Police. Multiple people were being treated for unspecified injuries.

Police respond at the scene of a charter bus crash in Prince George, Virginia. NBC12

The Tao's Travel Inc. bus began its trip in Florida and was headed for New York, police said.

More than two hours after the crash, the Virginia Department of Transportation said the exit ramp, near Templeton, was still closed, and urged drivers to use alternate routes.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.