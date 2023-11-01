At least 1 killed at site of shuttered coal preparation plant in eastern Kentucky

At least one man was killed and one was trapped while working inside a shuttered coal preparation plant that collapsed in rural eastern Kentucky, officials said Wednesday.

Workers had been removing machinery and preparing the facility in Martin County for demolition and when it gave way on Tuesday night, trapping the two men, officials said.

"Kentucky, we have some tough news out of Martin County to share. At least one of the workers trapped inside the collapsed coal preparation plant has died," Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement posted on social media.

Earlier on Wednesday, Beshear declared a state of emergency but told Kentuckians to brace for a possible tragic outcome.

"Kentucky, keep praying — but the scene is bad and we should be prepared for tough news out of Martin County," he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.