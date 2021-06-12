At least 13 injured in Austin mass shooting

At least 13 people were injured in a mass shooting in downtown Austin, police in the Texan city said early Saturday.

"I'm happy to report no one has died," Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon told reporters after the incident in the area of 400 E 6th Street. The first call of shots fired came in at around 1:24 a.m. local time (12:24 a.m. ET), he said.

"We do have 2 patients in critical condition," he added. "We have a total of 11 people transported to one hospital, 1 was transported to a different hospital and 1 person reported to an Urgent Care Clinic. So there is a total of 13 shooting victims."

A Black male, wearing a black shirt, with a skinny build and dreadlock type hair was being sought by officers in connection with the crime, Chacon said.

Appealing for witnesses to come forward, he said that the motive for the shooting was "unclear," adding that officers were reviewing videos of the area.

Active Attack response to 400 E 6th St (01:25) Multiple patients with reports of at least 1 patient CPR in progress. Avoid the area! More information to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 12, 2021

The aggravated assault and homicide police units as well as a gang unit were investigating the incident, while the FBI's terrorism task force had been notified and were also on the scene, he said.

The City of Austin's Emergency Medical Services Department tweeted that personnel were now clearing the area.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.