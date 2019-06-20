Breaking News Emails
At least 94 police officers in St. Louis and Philadelphia are now either on an "exclusion list" or have been placed on administrative leave while they are investigated for offensive social media posts.
St. Louis’ top prosecutor added 22 names Tuesday to a list of officers banned from bringing cases to her office after a national research group accused the officers of racist and anti-Muslim posts on social media.
The 22 new names brings the total number of officers on Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner's "exclusion list" to 59, roughly 5 percent of the department’s force of 1,189 commissioned officers. It's not known if all 59 on the list are there because of offensive posts.
Gardner sent a letter to Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards and St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden on Tuesday informing them of the changes, indicating seven of the 22 officers are “permanently banned" from presenting cases for warrants. Cases currently under review, in which they are an essential witness, will be refused, Gardner said in a news release Tuesday. The other 15 will be reviewed to consider conditions of reinstatement.
"When a police officer's integrity is compromised in this manner, it compromises the entire criminal justice system and our overall ability to pursue justice," Gardner said in the release. "After careful examination of the underlying bias contained in those social media posts, we have concluded that this bias would likely influence an officer's ability to perform his or her duties in an unbiased manner."
The public safety director did not return a request for comment. The police chief's office declined comment, citing an ongoing investigation.
Jeff Roorda, business manager of the St. Louis Police Officer's Association, said Gardner's announcement is "nothing more than a grand distraction."
"The city adopted a social media policy in September 2018 and all these posts predate that," Roorda told NBC News in a phone interview Wednesday, adding that many posts predate when the officers were in the department.
Roorda said the 22 newly-added officers are being investigated for conduct unbecoming and that three of the 59 have been put on administrative duty by the police chief.
The announcement follows the disclosure this month by the Plain View Project, an effort by the non-profit Injustice Watch, which studied thousands of Facebook posts from several jurisdictions around the country, including St. Louis and Philadelphia, as part of a project that began in 2017.
The group’s database surveyed more than 5,000 Facebook posts from 3,500 Facebook accounts of current and former officers in eight departments.
Forty-three of the 3,500 accounts viewed by Plain View Project are tied to St. Louis. Twenty-two of those involve current officers and 21 of them are former officers.
Some of the posts mock Muslims and Islam. Others display the Confederate flag and question whether Black History Month and the Black Lives Matter movement are racist.
In her letter to the public safety director and police chief, Gardner said that many of the social media statements and viewpoints of these current and retired officers "are shocking and beneath the dignity of someone who holds such a powerful position, especially those comments that advocate violence."
"While the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department may be limited in their actions due to its labor agreements, the Circuit Attorney’s Office has no such privity with those contracts," Gardner said.
In Philadelphia, Police Commissioner Richard Ross said Wednesday that 72 officers have been placed on administrative duty as a result of an initial investigation into offensive social media content.
“We are trying to deal with some of the worst postings first,” Ross said at a press conference. "Internal affairs has identified and prioritized the posts clearly advocating violence or death against any protected class, such as ethnicity, national origins, sex, religion and race."
Ross said the investigation into 3,100 questionable posts would be conducted in stages by the Philadelphia Police Department's internal affairs bureau and a local law firm hired by the city.
The law firm will evaluate each post to determine whether it is constitutionally protected, he said.
“If the speech is protected, no further action will be taken,” Ross said. “If the speech is not protected by the First Amendment there will be discipline."
He also expressed disappointment.
“We’ve talked about from the outset how disturbing, how disappointing and upsetting these posts are and how they will undeniably impact police-community relations," Ross said. "We’re not naïve to the fact and nor are we dismissive of it."
Earlier this month, 10 cops were placed on administrative duty as Internal Affairs investigated whether any of the officers’ content violated the department's social media policy, which states, in part, employees “are prohibited from using ethnic slurs, profanity, personal insults; material that is harassing, defamatory, fraudulent, or discriminatory.”