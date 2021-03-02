At least 15 killed in crash with semitruck in Southern California

At least 15 people were killed and about 12 others were taken to hospitals after a crash in Southern California on Tuesday, authorities said.

The crash occurred in Imperial, California, just north of the Mexican border.

Judy Cruz, managing director of the emergency department at El Centro Regional Medical Center, said during a press conference that a vehicle with 27 passengers hit a semitruck full of gravel.

At least 14 people were pronounced dead on the scene and one other person died at the hospital. The conditions of those injured have not been released.

The Imperial County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.