At least 15 vehicles involved in pileup on icy Oklahoma City interstate

Emergency crews in Oklahoma City responded Monday morning to a pileup of at least 15 cars on a slick interstate.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said the accident happened on I-40 and Agnew after 8 a.m. local time.

Emergency workers respond to a 15-car pileup on an interstate in Oklahoma City on Monday. KFOR

An earlier crash on I-40 was already causing traffic on the interstate, according to the Oklahoma City Police.

Police had reported at about 6 a.m. that officers would only be responding to crashes involving injury "because of the sheer number of crashes."

The fire department said it had responded to 38 crashes throughout the city by 8:45 a.m., reminding people to slow down.

...and now up to 38 accidents at 8:45 a.m. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) February 8, 2021

"With these roads being icy these bridges and overpasses are solid sheets of ice, take it easy," an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper shared on Twitter.