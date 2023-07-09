At least 16 injured after bus and car crash in Chicago

At least 16 people were injured following a crash involving a bus in Chicago Sunday morning, according to officials.

The crash happened at approximately 5:58 a.m. when a car struck a number 6 bus on Lake Shore Drive and 44th street, the Chicago Transportation Authority said in a statement. The accident caused the car to catch fire.

Three of the victims were seriously injured while 13 were in good condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Multiple victims were taken to area hospitals while seven people refused medical treatment.

The Chicago Fire Department and the Chicago Police Department are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.