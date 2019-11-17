At least 19 injured in Virginia when bus and tractor-trailer collide

No fatalities have been reported, and officials say bad weather conditions are to blame for the accident.
Image: Both sides of Interstate 64 in Augusta County, Va., were closed after a crash that left 25 people hospitalized.
Both sides of Interstate 64 in Augusta County, Va., were closed after a crash that left at least 19 people hospitalized.Augusta County

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Ben Kesslen

At least 19 people were hospitalized after a crash between a tractor-trailer truck and a charter bus early Sunday morning in Virginia.

The crash occurred around 4:35 a.m. on the eastbound lane of Interstate 64, near the 100 mile marker in Nelson County at the August County line outside Charlottesville, when a tractor-trailer heading east lost control, authorities said.

A tractor-trailer lost control and overturned on the eastbound lane.Augusta County

The truck hit a tour bus carrying around 20 passengers,Virginia state police said, adding the bus ran off the side of the highway.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings.

The crash involved several vehicles, and shut down the highway in both directions for several hours.

Multiple fire departments responded to the crash that occurred pre-dawn when officials said the darkened road was slick and foggy. Virginia State Police blamed the weather for the accident in their initial reports on the crash.

A tour bus was unable to avoid the overturned tractor-trailer and hit it directly.Augusta County

15 patients were brought to the University of Virginia Medical Center, and other victims were brought to different hospitals nearby, NBC Charlottesville affiliate WVIR reports. The drivers of both the tractor-trailer and the bus were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The company that operated the bus, Silver Linings Tours, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

No fatalities have currently been reported.

Image: Ben KesslenBen Kesslen

Ben Kesslen is a reporter for NBC News. 