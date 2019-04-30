Breaking News Emails
Two people are dead and at least two others were transported to hospitals after reports of a shooting at the University of North Carolina, Charlotte, on Tuesday, an EMS official said.
There was no information as to whether the dead and wounded were students, Lester Oliva with the Mecklenburg EMS agency said.
NBC affiliate WCNC of Charlotte reported that a suspect is in custody, citing a medic supervisor.
The University of North Carolina Charlotte’s Office of Emergency Management tweeted shortly before 6 p.m. that "Shots reported near kennedy" and urging people to "Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately."
The office later tweeted that a campus lockdown continued, and that law enforcement was sweeping buildings. Some students in the library described hiding under desks or turning out lights, and others described calling family members.
"We had been in the library in the study room for maybe 5 to 10 minutes and everybody started running, and we’re like ‘what’s going on?'" one student told WCNC, and she said they moved a table up against the door.
"We barricaded ourselves in the study room and waited until he like heard anything over the intercom," she said. "So, we were quiet, trying to call our family members to let them know what was going on."
A police officer then entered the library asking if anyone else was inside the library, and then told those students to leave "and we all grabbed our stuff and ran out," she said.