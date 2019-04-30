Breaking News Emails
Two people are dead and at least four others were transported to hospitals after reports of a shooting at the University of North Carolina, Charlotte, on Tuesday, an EMS official said.
There was no information as to whether the dead and wounded were students, Lester Oliva with the Mecklenburg EMS agency said.
NBC affiliate WCNC of Charlotte reported that a suspect is in custody, citing a medic supervisor.
The EMS agency tweeted that two of the injured have life-threatening injuries and two have injuries that are not life threatening. It was not clear if there are other victims.
The University of North Carolina Charlotte’s Office of Emergency Management tweeted shortly before 6 p.m. that "Shots reported near kennedy" and urging people to "Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately."
The office later tweeted that the campus remained on lockdown while law enforcement sweep the buildings. Some students in the library described hiding under desks or turning out lights, and others said the phoned calling family members.
Jordan Peace, 19, a freshman, told NBC News that she was on the library’s second floor working on a final project due Tuesday night when she saw students running upstairs.
Pearce initially thought it was a prank, but an intercom said “active shooter, stay away from windows and hide.”
A police officer then entered the library asking if anyone else was inside the library, and when he told those students to leave "and we all grabbed our stuff and ran out," she said.
Another student told the station that he was on the second floor of the library and someone ran in and yelled there was a shooter.
Tuesday is the last day of classes at the university, according to WCNC. The university has around 30,000 students, according to its website.