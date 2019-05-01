Breaking News Emails
Two people are dead and at least four others were injured and a suspect was taken into custody after a shooting Tuesday at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte on Tuesday, officials said.
There was no information as to whether the dead and wounded were students, Lester Oliva with the Mecklenburg EMS agency said.
The Alpha Tau Omega fraternity tweeted that one of the injured was Drew Pescaro of the Lamda Delta Chapter and that he is under medical supervision.
Charlotte police said in a tweet that the campus had been secured, that one person was in custody and that there was "no reason to believe anyone else involved."
The EMS agency tweeted that two of the injured have life-threatening injuries and two have injuries that are non-life-threatening.
The University of North Carolina Charlotte’s Office of Emergency Management tweeted shortly before 6 p.m. that "Shots reported near kennedy" and urged people to "Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately."
Tristan Field, 19, said in a phone interview with NBC News that he was in a classroom in the Kennedy building where final presentations were taking place when six or seven gunshots rang out from the opposite side of the room.
Field did not see the shooter or hear the gunman say anything. "He just started shooting," Field said. The professor, Field and other students fled to an adjacent building, where they stayed until police escorted them out.
Some students in a library described hiding under desks or turning out lights, and others said the phoned calling family members.
Jordan Peace, 19, a freshman, told NBC News in a phone interview that she was on the library’s second floor around 5:40 p.m. working on a final project due Tuesday night when she saw students running upstairs.
Peace initially thought it was a prank, until an intercom announcement warned, “active shooter, stay away from windows and hide."
A police officer then entered the library asking if anyone else was inside, and when he told those students to leave, "we all grabbed our stuff and ran out," she said.
Another student told the station that he was on the second floor of the library and someone ran in and yelled there was a shooter.
Tuesday is the last day of classes at the university, according to WCNC. The university has around 30,000 students, according to its website.
U.S. Rep. Alma S. Adams, D-N.C., tweeted: "I'm devastated by the events at UNC Charlotte. I'm praying for the victims, their loved ones, and the entire UNCC community tonight. This senseless violence has to stop."
Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement on Twitter that he has been briefed by state law enforcement and was monitoring the situation. "Individuals in Charlotte should stay safe and listen to local officials," he said.