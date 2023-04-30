At least 2 dead and 4 injured in Mississippi after teen shooter allegedly opens fire at a home

At least two people are dead and four were injured after a 19-year-old allegedly opened fire at a Mississippi home early Sunday morning, police said.

Cameron Everest Brand was arrested and charged with homicide. The 19-year-old is being held without bond.

At around 12:34 a.m. C.T., the Bay St. Louis Police Department responded to a shooting at a home on the coast of Mississippi in the 1000 block of Old Blue Meadow Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a total of six victims all between the ages of 15 and 18, four of which were taken to trauma center hospitals in New Orleans and Slidell, Louisiana.

Three of the victims were in critical condition, while the three others were listed as being in stable but serious condition.

Police said later Sunday morning that two of the victims, a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old had died after receiving treatment at University Medical Center in New Orleans.

Brand was identified by police as the alleged sole shooter in the incident and found at his home in Pass Christian, Mississippi. He was initially charged with six counts of aggravated assault, which was updated to homicide after the deaths of two victims.

A motive has not been identified at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.