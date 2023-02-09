At least two people were injured and two children rescued after a suspected tornado touched down in a Louisiana village Wednesday night, officials said.

The National Weather Service in New Orleans warned residents of Tangipahoa, about 60 miles northeast of Baton Rouge, to "take shelter now" in a tweet after it spotted a "radar confirmed tornado" headed just north of the area Wednesday evening.

The weather service explained in a separate tweet that radar confirmation meant experts had observed rotation and debris via radar, "so the tornado is confirmed via radar."

A string of flash flood warnings were also issued for parts of Louisiana.

At least three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said.

Power was also knocked out for some in the area, he said, while several roads remained barricaded for clean-up.