At least 20 people injured after Texas boardwalk collapses

Authorities are investigating the cause of the deck collapse at Southside Beach.
More than 20 people were injured during a possible deck collapse at Stahlman Park in Surfside Beach, Texas on Thursday afternoon.
By Uwa Ede-Osifo

At least twenty people were injured Thursday afternoon when a walkway at a Texas beach collapsed, officials in Surfside Beach said.

There were no life-threatening injuries, officials in Brazoria County said.

A group from a faith-based summer camp was visiting the beach, which is about 65 miles south of Houston when the structure collapsed.

Five people were taken by air to a Houston hospital, and 16 others went to a local hospital. The victims range in age from 14 to 48 year old, officials said.

The cause of the boardwalk collapsing is unclear and under investigation.

NBC News affiliate KPRC of Houston reported that part of the collapsed walkway deck was tapped off, while other parts of it remained intact.

