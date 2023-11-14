At least 3 dead, 15 injured after semitrailer crashes into bus carrying students in Ohio

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: At least three people killed and 15 injured in Ohio after a semitrailer crashes into a bus carrying students

Updated 10 minutes ago
Shortly after 9 a.m., the bus carrying students from a high school in eastern Ohio was rear-ended by the semitrailer, officials said. A total of 57 people were onboard.
Emergency crews respond to a crash in Licking County, Ohio.
Emergency crews respond to a crash in Licking County, Ohio, on Nov. 14, 2023.WCMH
By Ava Kelley and Mirna Alsharif

At least three people were killed and 15 others were injured Tuesday after a crash on an Ohio interstate between a semitrailer and a bus carrying students, authorities said.

Shortly after 9 a.m., the semitrailer rear-ended the charter bus on Interstate 70 West in Licking County, The Associated Press reported.

The bus was transporting students from a school in eastern Ohio, said Licking County Emergency Management Agency Director Sean Grady, who confirmed the number of fatalities and injuries in an interview with NBC News.

A total of 57 people were onboard, he said.

The injured were taken to area hospitals, according to Grady. Their conditions and the cause of the crash were not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

