At least 3 dead, 15 injured after semitrailer crashes into bus carrying students in Ohio

At least three people were killed and 15 others were injured Tuesday after a crash on an Ohio interstate between a semitrailer and a bus carrying students, authorities said.

Shortly after 9 a.m., the semitrailer rear-ended the charter bus on Interstate 70 West in Licking County, The Associated Press reported.

The bus was transporting students from a school in eastern Ohio, said Licking County Emergency Management Agency Director Sean Grady, who confirmed the number of fatalities and injuries in an interview with NBC News.

A total of 57 people were onboard, he said.

The injured were taken to area hospitals, according to Grady. Their conditions and the cause of the crash were not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.