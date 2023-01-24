A man accused of killing three people early Tuesday in a “random” shooting at a convenience store in Yakima, Washington, is on the lam, police said.

Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said during a news briefing the shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. at a Circle K at Nob Hill Boulevard and South 18th Street.

“It appears to be a random situation. There was no apparent conflict between the parties. The male just walked in and started shooting,” the chief said. “We do have video from security at the store and we’re collecting other video. There were also eyewitnesses who have given us information.”

Police identified the suspect as Jarid Haddock, 21, of Yakima County.

"If seen, call 911 immediately, do not approach. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous," the department tweeted.

Police Chief Matt Murray during a briefing at the scene of a shooting in Yakima, Wash., early morning Tuesday. Yakima Police Dept. / via Facebook

Murray said the suspect, who did not disguise himself, tried to enter a convenience store at a nearby gas station but the doors were locked. The suspect then stepped inside the Circle K where two customers were and began shooting, according to the chief. The suspect also shot a person outside the convenience store, Murray said.

The suspect then went across the street to the initial gas station and shot into a vehicle police initially thought he was stealing, but now believe is the suspect’s vehicle. There was a person in the vehicle.

Murray did not know if that person was struck by gunfire. Police have not located a potential fourth victim, Murray said.

The suspect was last seen driving what investigators believe is a gray or silver Chrysler 200 headed eastbound on State route 24 toward Moxee, Murray said.

“This is a dangerous person. And it’s random, so there is a danger to the community,” Murray said. “We don’t have a motive. We don’t know why.”

The country has been plagued by a spate of gun violence since the weekend. On Saturday night, a gunman fatally shot 11 and wounded at least nine more in Monterey Park, California.

Ten hours later, early Sunday morning, at least 12 people were wounded after gunfire erupted in a Louisiana nightclub, according to authorities, who called it a “targeted attack.”

Two students were fatally shot Monday afternoon at a charter school in Des Moines, Iowa.

In Northern California on Monday, at least seven people were killed and one person was seriously injured in a shooting in Half Moon Bay, a coastal city of roughly 11,000 about 30 miles south of San Francisco.

And one person was killed and seven others were injured in a shooting Monday evening in Oakland, California.

The U.S. has had at least 39 mass shootings in just 24 days so far this year, according to the Gun Violence archive, a nonprofit that tracks the spread of what has been called an American disease and which defines a mass shooting as a single incident in which at least four people — other than the shooter — are shot.