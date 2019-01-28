Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 28, 2019, 11:38 PM GMT By Doha Madani

Several police officers have been shot in an encounter with a suspect Monday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

The department issued a statement on Twitter and said that officers were on the way to the hospital.

"HPD responding to a scene at 7800 Harding where officers have been struck with gunfire following an encounter with a suspect," the police said. "Officers are en route to the hospital. Please avoid the area and yield for emergency vehicles. Further updates will be provided as available."

NBC-affiliate KPRC said at least 5 officers were shot and are seeking medical attention according to a police source.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said on Twitter that the suspect is down.