By Doha Madani
Several police officers have been shot in an encounter with a suspect Monday night, according to the Houston Police Department.
The department issued a statement on Twitter and said that officers were on the way to the hospital.
"HPD responding to a scene at 7800 Harding where officers have been struck with gunfire following an encounter with a suspect," the police said. "Officers are en route to the hospital. Please avoid the area and yield for emergency vehicles. Further updates will be provided as available."
NBC-affiliate KPRC said at least 5 officers were shot and are seeking medical attention according to a police source.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said on Twitter that the suspect is down.