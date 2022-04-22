At least 3 victims in Washington, D.C., shooting near prep school and Howard law school

Police said there were at least three victims in a shooting near a prep school and law school in Washington, D.C., on Friday afternoon.

The conditions of the injured were not available. The victims were described as two men and a girl, according the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were seen on the NBC Washington livestream coverage escorting someone who appeared to be in custody.

Authorities told people in the area, near Embassy Row and the Van Ness neighborhood, to shelter in place.

Police swarmed the area of the 2900 block of Van Ness Street, NW, which is near Edmund Burke School, a prep school for middle and high schoolers, and Howard University School of Law.

Police did not say the campuses were directly involved in the gunfire. Video from NBC Washington showed the window of a building shot out.

Officers were seen in the area with guns drawn.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.