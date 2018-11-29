Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Janelle Griffith and Minyvonne Burke

An early morning house fire in Logansport, Indiana, killed at least four people, including two children, and left two others hospitalized.

The fire started about 2 a.m. Wednesday at a home in rural Cass County, about 70 miles north of Indianapolis, officials said.

The bodies of two adults –- a male and female –- and two children were recovered from the home. Authorities believe they are all related.

Two adults who escaped the fire were hospitalized in stable condition and "are doing fine," Cass County Sheriff's Deputy Nick Bowyer said during a press conference Wednesday.

He said these family members believe two others may have died in the blaze.

Officials are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

"Any fire of this magnitude, you want to start out as a criminal investigation," Sheriff Randy Pryor said. "We haven't ruled out anything at this point."

At this point, investigators are focusing on recovery of bodies, officials said.

Bowyer, who said he was the first to arrive at the burning house, told reporters that he climbed onto the roof of the home to try and break the windows to free anyone still trapped inside, but the flames were too intense. He also said he did not hear smoke detectors going off in the house.

Pryor said they are using cadaver dogs in the search for any other bodies.

"When you have devastation like today, it takes a more sensitive nose than a human nose," the sheriff said at the news conference.