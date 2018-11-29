Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Janelle Griffith and Minyvonne Burke

An early morning house fire in Logansport, Indiana, killed six people, including four children, and left two others hospitalized.

The fire started about 2 a.m. Wednesday at a home in rural Cass County, about 70 miles north of Indianapolis, officials said.

The bodies of 25-year-old Brandi Vail, her two daughters, Swayzee Hite, 3 and Rhylie Hite, 1, and her 3-month-old son Marshall Hite were recovered from the home, according to the Indiana State Police.

Joseph Huddleston, 42, and his daughter, Kadee Huddleston, 10, were also found dead inside the home, police said. Authorities said Vail was the step-daughter of Joseph Huddleston.

Two adults who escaped the fire, Joseph's wife, Shelia Huddleston, 43, and his son, Brandon Huddleston, 19, were hospitalized in stable condition and "are doing fine," Cass County Sheriff's Deputy Nick Bowyer said during a press conference Wednesday.

Officials said in a statement Thursday they completed an inspection of the home and "there is no evidence indicating the fire was intentionally set."

"There is some evidence indicating the fire could have been caused by an electrical issue, but due to the destruction caused by the fire, the cause remains as undetermined," the statement read.

Sheriff's Deputy Bowyer, who said he was the first to arrive at the burning house, told reporters that he climbed onto the roof of the home to try and break the windows to free anyone still trapped inside, but the flames were too intense. He also said he did not hear smoke detectors going off in the house.

"When you have devastation like today, it takes a more sensitive nose than a human nose," Sheriff Randy Pryor said at the news conference.