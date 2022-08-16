At least 6 injured after shooting near Memphis hospital, officials say

At least six people were injured after a shooting Tuesday morning near a Memphis, Tennessee, hospital, officials said.

The gunfire broke out near the Methodist North Hospital around 12:45 a.m., according to a Memphis Police Department dispatcher.

A hospital spokesperson confirmed the incident, saying at least six patients had been treated and taken to multiple hospitals. The official did not provide information on the nature of the injuries, but added no hospital employees were harmed in the incident.

The spokesperson said workers had guided patients away from an emergency room waiting area so that the hospital's security team and police officers could respond to the incident.

They said the hospital was working with local law enforcement investigating the shooting.

Police said they could not provide any further information about the incident, including details on a suspect or any potential motive.

CBS affiliate WREG reported that the hospital had been on lockdown early Tuesday while treating multiple victims. Asked to confirm that, the hospital spokesperson said the facility was not on lockdown as of Tuesday morning.

The news station also reported that a sedan had been left riddled with bullet holes outside the hospital, with police taping off a scene at a gas station several miles away. A semiautomatic rifle could be seen on the ground next to one of the pumps, according to WREG. NBC News could not immediately confirm the station's reporting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.