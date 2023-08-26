At least 7 people injured in shooting at Boston parade

At least seven people were injured in a shooting that took place during the annual Caribbean Carnival in Boston on Saturday morning.

The incident happened during the J'ouvert Parade, which kicks off the annual Caribbean Carnival in Boston at 6:30 a.m. The second and main parade, the Caribbean Carnival, is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Officers with the Boston Police Department responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue for a report of multiple people shot at around 7:44 a.m.

Seven victims were found shot and taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Firearms were recovered from the scene and more than one person was arrested.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.