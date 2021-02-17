At least 7 wounded in Philadelphia shooting; one arrested, two guns recovered

At least seven people were shot near a Philadelphia subway station on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Gunfire erupted at about 2:50 p.m. near SEPTA's Olney Transportation Center and one person was arrested, police from the Philadelphia Police Department's 35th District said.

Two victims were shot in the back, one was wounded in the ankle, one was his in the leg and one was shot in the arm, police said. It wasn't immediately clear where the other two were wounded.

Six victims were rushed to the Albert Einstein Medical Center and one to Temple University Hospital, officials said.

One suspect was captured and two firearms recovered, police said.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.