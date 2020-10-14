At least 8 people at universities in Chicago suffer eye injuries from paintball attacks

At least eight people on or near university campuses in Chicago have suffered eye injuries from a string of paintball attacks, according to doctors and police.

The greatest number of attacks appears to have been at the University of Chicago in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The university police department's daily incidents report lists nine paintball attacks on pedestrians in the area between Saturday and Monday alone.

University of Chicago doctors told NBC Chicago they treated eight people for eye injuries sustained over the weekend.

"This weekend was by far the busiest we have ever seen," Dr. Hassan Shah told the news outlet.

It's unclear how severe the injuries were, but Shah said paintball projectiles can cause serious damage.

The Chicago Police Department told NBC News of four additional paintball incidents: three on Oct. 5 in Hyde Park, and one on Monday in Ravenswood on the city's North Side.

According to NBC Chicago, at least one other neighborhood in the city was targeted this week.

DePaul University student Collin Pierce told the outlet he was attacked in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on Monday.