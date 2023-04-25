At least 89 rounds fired during deadly Sweet 16 shooting in Alabama that left 4 dead

DADEVILLE, Ala. — At least 89 rounds were fired during the deadly shootout that left four people dead at a girl's Sweet 16 party in Alabama, a witness testified on Tuesday.

Responding officers also found that one of the victims appeared to have a gun placed on his chest post-mortem, said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Special Agent Jess Thornton.

The latest revelations came during the first courtroom appearance for three of five suspects in the April 15 shooting in Dadeville.

Thornton's testimony came as a judge determines possible bail for suspects Johnny Letron Brown, 20, of Tuskegee, Willie George Brown Jr., 19, of Auburn, and LaMar Hill Jr., 20, of Auburn.

The judge is not expected to rule on their bail on Tuesday, Fifth Judicial Circuit District Attorney Mike Segrest said.

A makeshift memorial outside the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio in Dadeville, Ala. Kimberly Chandler / AP file

Police recovered 89 shell casings, fired from seven separate guns of four different calibers.

“I’ve never seen anything of this magnitude,” Thornton said.

The four people killed were Shaunkivia Smith, 17; Marsiah Collins, 19; Corbin Holston, 23; and Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, 18.

Dowdell is the brother of Alexis Dowdell, whose 16th birthday was being celebrated when gunfire erupted at a dance studio on North Broadnax Street.

When police came to Holston's body, they found a gun on top of his chest, according to the witness.

Investigators work the crime scene following a shooting in Dadeville, Ala., on April 16, 2023. Megan Varner / Getty Images

“It was odd how the gun on Holston was put there," Thornton said.

Two weapons were recovered at the scene, the one on Holton's chest and the other, unfired, in Collins' waistband, the law enforcement agent said.

Two other suspects, Tuskegee brothers, Tyreese “Ty Reik” McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, are also set to face a judge and their bail status determined during a closed-door hearing later on Tuesday.

And there's a sixth suspect, a 15-year-old who has not been publicly identified because of his age.

Jamie Morrison reported from Dadeville, and David K. Li from New York City.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.