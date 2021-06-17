At least 9 injured in series of drive by shootings in Arizona, suspect in custody

Arizona police have a suspect in custody after at least 9 people were injured in a series of what appeared to be drive-by shootings on Thursday.

Authorities responded to reports of an active shooter in the West Valley, about 20 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix, at about 12:30 p.m local time, the Surprise Police Department initially tweeted. The alleged shooter was possibly in a white Volkswagen Tiguan vehicle.

A suspect was detained a short time after, both Surprise and Peoria police said.

SHOOTING UPDATE - Officers have made a traffic stop on the alleged vehicle involved and have detained 1 suspect. — Surprise Police Dept (@Surprise_PD) June 17, 2021

It’s unclear how many people were shot and if there were any fatalities. Hospital operator Banner Health said in a statement that it received nine patients following the drive-by shootings at its various West Valley medical centers.

The conditions of the patients are unknown.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.