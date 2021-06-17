IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

At least 9 injured in series of drive by shootings in Arizona, suspect in custody

It’s unclear how many people were shot and if there were any fatalities in the series of shootings northwest of Phoenix.
By Doha Madani

Arizona police have a suspect in custody after at least 9 people were injured in a series of what appeared to be drive-by shootings on Thursday.

Authorities responded to reports of an active shooter in the West Valley, about 20 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix, at about 12:30 p.m local time, the Surprise Police Department initially tweeted. The alleged shooter was possibly in a white Volkswagen Tiguan vehicle.

A suspect was detained a short time after, both Surprise and Peoria police said.

It’s unclear how many people were shot and if there were any fatalities. Hospital operator Banner Health said in a statement that it received nine patients following the drive-by shootings at its various West Valley medical centers.

The conditions of the patients are unknown.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.

Image: Doha MadaniDoha Madani

Doha Madani is a breaking news reporter for NBC News. Pronouns: she/her.