At least 9 people, including child and teen, hurt in D.C. shooting during Fourth of July celebrations

At least nine people, including a child and a teenager, were injured in a shooting in the nation's capital early Wednesday during Fourth of July celebrations, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Meade Street just before 1 a.m. local time, Washington, D.C., Police Department Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons said in a video release.

When they arrived, officers found several gunshot victims, with a total of nine people injured. Some sought treatment at local hospitals themselves, while others were rushed by first responders, Parsons said.

A nine-year-old child and a 17-year-old were among those shot, he said. All of the victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Parsons said the victims had been gathered for Fourth of July celebrations.

He said the shooting was believed to have been targeted.

A suspect had yet to be identified but Parsons said police were looking for a dark SUV.